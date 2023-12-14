Watch Now
Sparta to activate Rogue River Park as part of 5-year plan

Village of Sparta
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 12:00:08-05

SPARTA, Mich. — The village of Sparta announced plans to activate Rogue River Park as part of its five-year master plan.

We’re told they plan to improve public access to the 100-acre park and add a nature trail. The entrance will also be restored.

Sparta officials say Emerald Ash Borer disease resulted in the deaths of many trees. Work to plant new trees will begin after the last of the dead timber is removed.

Additionally, the village says a business owner offered to clear some of the area, saving thousands in taxpayer dollars.

Paved parking and gravel are expected to be added soon.

