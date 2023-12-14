Sparta to activate Rogue River Park as part of 5-year plan

SPARTA, Mich. — The village of Sparta announced plans to activate Rogue River Park as part of its five-year master plan.

We’re told they plan to improve public access to the 100-acre park and add a nature trail. The entrance will also be restored.

Sparta officials say Emerald Ash Borer disease resulted in the deaths of many trees. Work to plant new trees will begin after the last of the dead timber is removed.

Village of Sparta

Additionally, the village says a business owner offered to clear some of the area, saving thousands in taxpayer dollars.

Paved parking and gravel are expected to be added soon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube