Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently.

The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer.

"We have some nice parks in this town," the department writes. "We’d like to keep them that way."

We’re told the Public Works Department is in the process of cleaning up the graffiti.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with SPD.

