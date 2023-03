SPARTA, Mich. — Crews responded to an apartment fire in Sparta Wednesday morning.

The Sparta Fire Department (SPD) says the fire broke out near Division and Ecklund streets before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told multiple people were displaced.

SPD says the Civic Center on Union Street is open to provide temporary housing for tenants who were impacted by the fire.

