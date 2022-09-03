Southwest MI author releases first-ever chalk manga book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Southwest Michigan author has brought together two favorite art forms and released a first-ever of its kind book.

Chalk art is beloved by both kids and adults, and manga is a worldwide comic book phenomenon coming from Japan.

As the first book of its kind, "Chalk Art Manga" by Danica Davidson and Rena Saiya, reveals the secrets to creating cute and fun manga characters in chalk, but it also shows you everything step-by-step to make it extra easy.

The book features ways to draw characters, kawaii foods, chibi people, animals and monsters, and more.

The book was created by two manga experts, author and journalist Danica Davidson and manga creator and artist Rena Saiya.

The book can be purchased at many local bookstores including through Amazon and other book websites.