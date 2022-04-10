Watch
South US-131 reopens after crash at 44th Street

Michigan Department of Transportation
First responders move to close US-131 southbound at 36th Street.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 22:00:03-04

WYOMING, Mich. — Southbound US-131 is back open at 44th Street after a crash closed the freeway around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Details on the crash are not immediately available.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about the situation.

