NewsLocal NewsKent Actions Facebook Tweet Email South US-131 reopens after crash at 44th Street Michigan Department of Transportation First responders move to close US-131 southbound at 36th Street. By: Zac Harmon Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 09, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-09 22:00:03-04 WYOMING, Mich. — Southbound US-131 is back open at 44th Street after a crash closed the freeway around 9 p.m. on Saturday.Details on the crash are not immediately available.FOX 17 is working to learn more about the situation.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot