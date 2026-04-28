Some Kent District Library branches reopen as library system handles ransomware event

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Some branches of the Kent District Library are reopening today after a network outage connected to a ransomware event closed branches starting back on Friday.

KDL says the following branches will reopen Tuesday from 12 - 8 p.m.:



Cascade Township Branch

Kentwood/Richard L. Root Branch

Plainfield Township Branch

Wyoming Branch

All other branches will remain closed.

The following services will not be available at the reopened branches:



Public PCs

Printers/Copiers

Gaming Labs

The library reminds patrons that due dates for returns and hold pickup notifications have been compensated for the library being closed.

On Monday, the library shared the following statement:

"Kent District Library is investigating a recently discovered ransomware event that is affecting the operability of certain systems and services. Upon discovery, we promptly initiated an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the event.



We are working diligently to investigate this matter with the assistance of third-party digital forensic and cybersecurity specialists and securely restore full functionality to our affected systems as quickly as possible.



As our investigation into this matter is ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Kent District Library Representative

WATCH: PATRONS REACT TO KENT DISTRICT LIBRARY BRANCHES BEING CLOSED FOR DAYS

Kent District Library remains closed while responding to network outage

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