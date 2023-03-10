Snow-covered roads could lead to slick conditions for West Michigan drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michiganders waking up Friday morning will see a lot of snow which fell during the overnight hours.

FOX 17 meteorologists expect flakes to continue falling into the late morning hours with around three to six inches of snow possible— some areas could see even more than that.

Road conditions remain decent as crews were out all night working to clear them.

Our weather team says ice is not an issue this morning, but as the snow continues to fall with the dropping temperatures, you might find slick spots on the roads.

It is a good reminder for drivers heading out to leave with extra time to get to their destination, leave space between other vehicles and give plows room to do their jobs.

You can use the Michigan Department of Transportation's Plow Tracker to see what road conditions look like where you're headed.