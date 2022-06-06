Slow rolling generator moves through Walker, rolling blackouts unlikely per Consumers Energy

WALKER, Mich. — A massive, slow-moving generator made its way through Walker toward Ottawa County Monday.

Moving the generator shut down traffic on Wilson and Lake Michigan. The thing was moving a whopping 10 miles per hour. The journey, understandably, took a few hours.

Since energy was already the talk of the town in Walker, FOX 17 spoke with Consumers Energy about the possibility of "rolling blackouts" in Michigan this summer.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, operates the power grid. Their most recent report cautioned there might not be enough power supply this summer.

Consumers Energy says that's not the case. They have plenty of power to go around.

“This idea of rolling blackouts in Michigan is a worst-case scenario, and we don’t believe it’s going to happen,” Spokesperson for Consumers Energy Joshua Paciorek

said.

Consumers Energy says its plans for supply are set in motion decades ahead of time, per state requirements. They've got a plan in place for this summer, and next summer, and years from now, too.

“Our plants are going to be able to handle the demands on the power grid,” Paciorek said.

