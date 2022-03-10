Site of former GM plant in Wyoming sold

WYOMING, Mich. — Franklin Partners LLC has purchased the site of the former GM stamping plant in Wyoming, the real estate agency says.

The site, now identified as Site 36, is located on 300 36th Street SW.

Franklin Partners says it plans to build multiple manufacturing plants between 150,000 and 1 million square feet in size on the property.

“We are very excited to acquire this exceptional piece of industrial property,” says Managing Partner Ray Warner. “This property is second to none in the Midwest and will be an excellent location for manufacturers looking to utilize the infrastructure that is in place, creating good-paying jobs.”

