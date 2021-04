KENTWOOD, Mich. — According to Captain Richard Roberts of the Kentwood Police Department shots were fired in a Dave & Buster’s today.

Deputies responded to reported shots and say some rounds may have been fired in the parking lot.

One victim is being treated for minor injuries, Captain Roberts reports. The shooter is not a danger to the public and there is no additional information on the suspect available currently.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is obtained.