Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in crashed vehicle

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police cruisers on the scene of a crash that happened at the end of a pursuit of a shooting suspect out of Muskegon Heights.
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they tracked down a shooting suspect out of Muskegon Heights, arresting him after an hours-long standoff.

According to a release, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by the suspect around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday morning, but the man refused to stop. State police coordinated the use of stop sticks on the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle crashed near the intersection of Algoma Avenue and Wiersma Street in Kent County. The 57-year-old man refused to comply with commands from the Troopers, resulting in a standoff that lasted roughly 3 and a half hours.

In the end, the man surrendered and was arrested.

Assisting state police were the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Walker Police Department, Solon Township, and Rockford EMS.

