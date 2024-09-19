Sheriff's deputy injured during tussle with purse-snatching suspect in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy suffered an injury while trying to arrest a suspect connected to recent purse snatchings in the county.

The Sergeant stopped a black Dodge Durango around 10 a.m. Thursday in Walker near the Meijer on Alpine Avenue. The man behind the wheel got into a fight with the Sergeant before running from the scene.

Search efforts by multiple departments did not result in the suspect's capture.

Investigators say they were able to positively identify the suspect as a 38-year-old from Battle Creek. His name has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office believes the man is tied to multiple purse snatchings, including one from this morning in Cascade Township.

Anyone with information on where this suspect may be is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information anonymously.

