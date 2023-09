BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a pedestrian who was hit by a train is still in critical condition.

The crash happened Friday in Byron Township near 68th Avenue and Clay Avenue.

Now, the sheriff’s office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators believe the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol when they were hit by the train.

