At least 1 hurt following Byron Twp. train crash involving pedestrian

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Motorists are advised to travel along a different route following a train crash in Byron Township Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the train crashed with a pedestrian.

We’re told 68th Avenue at Clay Avenue is blocked while investigation takes place.

Serious injuries were reported with at least one person requiring hospital treatment, according to KCSO.

Major traffic delays are expected.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

