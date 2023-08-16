Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Kent Co. elementary school

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened near an elementary school.

Deputies responded Pine Island Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Comstock Park man, was driving south on Pine Island Drive.

As the motorcyclist approached Scott View Drive, he hit a northbound Jeep as it was turning into Pine Island Elementary.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was unresponsive when first responders arrived, and he died at the scene.

They say the 44-year-old Walker man driving the Jeep and his 12-year-old passenger both had minor injuries.

Now, the KCSO Traffic Safety Unit is looking to talk with witnesses who were nearby when the crash happened.

Investigators say a white, midsize SUV was heading south and turned into the elementary school when the crash happened— They hope to speak with the driver about what exactly led up to the crash.

If you’re the driver or know who they could be, call KCSO Traffic Safety at 616-632-6239.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube