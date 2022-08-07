Sheriff: Millenium Park pavilion vandalized over the weekend

WALKER, Mich. — As of Saturday night, the Grant pavilion at Millenium Park was given a very unwelcome update.

In a Facebook post, the park said the pavilion was "severely damaged" by an alleged act of vandalism.

The pavilion was defaced sometime on Saturday night, between 10 pm and 7 am. A park employee stumbled upon the graffiti while setting up for a wedding, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The park also declined to share pictures of the graffiti, due to its "graphic and vulgar nature."

Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube