Sheriff: Man hospitalized after hit by car while walking on Kent Co. road

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash after investigators say a car hit a pedestrian.

Deputies, along with the Plainfield Fire Department, responded to Hunsberger Avenue near Providence Street just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a Grand Rapids man was driving north on Hunsberger Ave. when he saw someone walking in the road.

Investigators say the driver wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the 46-year-old Plainfield man who was in the road.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver was not hurt.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Safety Unit is still investigating the crash.

