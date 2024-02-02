Watch Now
Sheriff: Driver runs stop sign, dies in Kent Co. crash

Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 01, 2024
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died after running a stop sign and crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Indian Lakes Road and Pine Island Drive NE around 5 p.m. Thursday.

They say a 21-year-old Gowen man was heading east on Indiana Lakes when he ran the stop sign at Pine Island Dr. and crashed into a southbound pickup truck.

First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a man from Belmont, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

