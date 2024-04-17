Watch Now
Sheriff: Construction sites target by thieves

Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 10:28:44-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In the first two weeks of April thieves have focused attention on construction sites, resulting in items worth tens of thousands to go missing.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says since April 1st nearly $23,000 worth of trailers, tools, and construction materials have been stolen from different job sites across Kent County.

Deputies say big scale projects appear to attract the most attention, including new housing developments and large remodel efforts.

If you live in a new development and notice something strange at other homes still under construction, you are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 to report it. Companies carrying out construction are recommended to install cameras at job sites to help detectives identify any suspects.

If you have information about any thefts you are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

