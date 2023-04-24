Sheen in Millennium Park pond is not unsafe, EGLE says

WALKER, Mich. — Fishers are now free to cast their lines into a Millennium Park pond nearly two weeks after a mysterious sheen was discovered.

On April 15, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) said a heavy sheen had been detected on a pond near Millennium Park, a popular spot in Walker. At first, authorities said they were testing to see if the sheen was oil.

As EGLE investigated, the pond was closed for fishing and other public use.

Now, as of Monday, Millennium Park says the pond is back open and cleared by EGLE.

"There is no scientific or investigation-based evidence rationale to further restrict use in park area at this time," announced Millennium Park on Monday in a Facebook post.

No compounds were detected in the samples, EGLE told Millennium Park.

In a later comment, Millennium Park said sheen can be caused by a breakdown of certain algae or other plant matter.

The area will continue to be monitored.

