‘She was a loving person’: Friends, family remember woman hit & killed by car in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Sharika Williams. She was killed in a traffic accident early Thursday morning.

“She was a loving person. Everybody that come in contact with her said she's a person that don't judge,” says cousin Kanesha Graves. “She loves heart. She will give you the shirt off our back, anything.”

They say the 32-year-old Wyoming woman was hit and killed while crossing Chicago Drive.

Now, those loved ones are hoping to prevent the tragedy from happening to anyone else.

“She was crossing the street to catch the bus the same as you do every day,” says Kanesha. “We just need the community support and try to see exactly what's going on with this corner. Because it's been a lot of fatal accidents at this corner. And the speed in over here is terrible.”

Guests at the vigil are pleading for drivers in the area to slow down, and calling on the community for support.

“She was not my child. But I raised her as my child. So it's like … I lost my child today,” adds Kanesha. “Now I got to raise her kids, and we got to do the best we can for her kids. That's all we can do.”

If you'd like to help, the family has created a GoFundMe page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube