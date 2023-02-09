2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in separate Wyoming crashes

WYOMING, Mich. — Two pedestrians in Wyoming were hit in separate crashes Thursday morning.

The first was hit by a semitruck at the intersection of Division Avenue and 28th Street before 7 a.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

We’re told the semi turned west onto 28th Street when it hit a 55-year-old Wyoming man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, authorities say.

WDPS tells us the second pedestrian was hit and killed near Nagel Avenue and Chicago Drive before 7:30 a.m.

A car traveled west on Chicago Drive and hit a 32-year-old Wyoming woman who was crossing the road at the time, public safety officials explain. A second car hit her, and she was later pronounced dead.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Those with knowledge of either crash are encouraged to connect with authorities by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.

