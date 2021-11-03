Up to 11 cars involved in crash along I-196 near Chicago Dr.

GRANDVILLE, Mich — MSP urges caution as there are several crashes being reported throughout Kent County.

We're hearing of crashes in the area of Chicago Drive and I-196. MSP tweeted up to 11 vehicles were involved in a crash at one point.

The area of Broadmoor and M-6 is also seeing crashes.

The Kent County Road Commission says they are out salting roadways as overnight temps dipped to the 20s. They say bridges and overpasses are slippery this morning.

Temps dipped into 20s this morning. Combined with light fog, this was just enough to create slippery conditions, particularly on bridges & overpasses where KCRC crews are applying salt. Allow extra time for AM commute, use caution, reduce speed. #drivesafely #slipperyconditions pic.twitter.com/leWSRe3VbM — Kent County Road Commission (@MIKCRC) November 3, 2021

Buckle up and drive slow as you head out.