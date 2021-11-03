Watch
Up to 11 cars involved in crash along I-196 near Chicago Dr.

Several crashes reported throughout Kent Co.
MSP West Mich. Twitter
I-196 near Chicago Drive 11/3
Posted at 6:33 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 07:25:33-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich — MSP urges caution as there are several crashes being reported throughout Kent County.

We're hearing of crashes in the area of Chicago Drive and I-196. MSP tweeted up to 11 vehicles were involved in a crash at one point.

The area of Broadmoor and M-6 is also seeing crashes.

The Kent County Road Commission says they are out salting roadways as overnight temps dipped to the 20s. They say bridges and overpasses are slippery this morning.

Buckle up and drive slow as you head out.

