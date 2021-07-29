Serious injuries reported in Gaines Township crash involving tree

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle had collided into a tree on 100th Street near Hanna Lake Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dutton Fire Department.

We’re told the vehicle’s two occupants managed to exit the car on their own.

One of the individuals received treatment at the crash site while the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the DFD tells us.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the intersection was closed for a time following the crash, adding speed may have been a factor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube