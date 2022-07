KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-96 is closed after a serious crash in Kent County Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in the westbound lanes between Whitneyville Avenue and Morse Lake.

We’re told all lanes are shut down with traffic redirected at Alden Nash.

MSP tells us an aeromed was called in.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

