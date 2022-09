BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A road is closed following a serious crash in Bowne Township Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened at the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

We’re told Aero Med was called in to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube