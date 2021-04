ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a two-car crash on M-37 and 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township today.

A woman, 22, failed to stop at a red light when she ran into a Buick driven by an 83-year-old woman.

The 23-year-old and her passenger were uninjured while the 83-year-old was taken to a hospital by Rockford Ambulance. The 83-year-old is in stable condition. Speed is a factor in the crash according to MSP.