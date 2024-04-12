Watch Now
Sentence levied against Kent Co. man who took thousands of photos up women's skirts

Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 11:07:09-04

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of taking photos up women's skirts will spend up to a decade in jail, a judge determined Thursday.

Matthew Kurtz was arrested in 2023 after a woman shopping in the Walmart on 28th St felt something brush up against her inner thigh, turned, and saw him attempting to take pictures in June. Investigators later found more pictures taken at Walmart, Target, and Meijer along 28th St.

He originally pleaded not guilty to charges of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, using a computer to commit a crime and having child sexually abusive material.

ChargeSentenceCredit
CHILD SEX ABUSIVE MATERIAL-AGGRAVATED POSSESSION7 - 10 YEARS4 DAYS
COMPUTERS - USING TO COMMIT A CRIME - Maximum imprisonment of 10 years or more but less than 20 years1 - 10 YEARS4 DAYS
COMPUTERS - USING TO COMMIT A CRIME - Maximum imprisonment of 4 years or more but less than 10 years1 - 7 YEARS4 DAYS
CAPTURE/DISTRIBUTE IMAGE OF UNCLOTHED PERSON1 - 5 YEARS4 DAYS

Court documents show Kurtz will serve the terms concurrently.

