Kent Co. man accused of taking thousands of photos up women's skirts arraigned

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kent County man accused of using his phone to take thousands of violating photos up women's skirts and shorts while in public was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Matthew Kurtz was arraigned Wednesday on charges of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, using a computer to commit a crime and having child sexually abusive material.

FOX 17

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court on August 2 for a probable cause conference and on August 9 for a preliminary hearing.

The judge set his bond at $400,000.

Kent County deputies began their investigation into Kurtz back on June 23 after a woman filed a complaint after visiting the Walmart on 28th Street.

“She felt something brush up against her inner thigh. Which, obviously immediately she turned around and when she did, so she saw the individual and confronted him," Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said.

The investigation revealed more photos, taken at more locations along the 28th Street corridor, at Walmart, Target, and Meijer.

Court documents say Kurtz took more than 17,000 pictures up women's skirts over the span of a year.

According to the documents, Kurtz worked at the Porsche dealership on 28th Street. Detectives believe invasive photos were snapped of clients and coworkers, as well as women at stores on 28th.

The sheriff's department estimates that there are more victims than those they were able to identify. They are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact them at (616) 632-6125.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube