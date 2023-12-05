Senior Neighbors Center opens in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Seniors have a brand-new place to meet in the city of Walker!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the Senior Neighbors Center. The center can be found inside the Walker Fire Station off Three Mile Road.

People 60 and older are invited to check out the home, eat food, seek entertainment and make new friends.

“We're just excited as all get out that the seniors have a new place to call home,” says Mayor Gary Carey. “People just need to come visit, and once they get here, they're going to want to come back.”

There is a bus stop right outside the fire station, so seniors can be let off outside the front door.

The Senior Neighbors Center is open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

