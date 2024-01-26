Sen. Peters visits local shelter amid efforts to renew PAWS Act funding

WALKER, Mich. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters toured the Humane Society of West Michigan in Walker Friday as part of his push to renew the federal grant program established by his Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act.

The PAWS Act aims to help protect domestic violence survivors and their pets by providing funding to facilities harboring survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence.

It also provides funding to the animal shelters that partner with domestic violence service providers.

Research shows that domestic abusers often try to manipulate or intimidate their victims by threatening to or even harming their pets.

FOX 17

One study found that up to 84% of women entering domestic violence shelters reported their partners had threatened, abused or killed the family pet. It also found that nearly half of survivors reported staying with their abuser out of fear for what would happen to their pet.

“We know that the most dangerous time for a survivor in a domestic violence relationship is the time they choose to leave. It is dangerous for them. It is dangerous for their family, and sometimes, our families have fur and feathers,” YWCA West Central Michigan CEO Charisse Mitchell said. “That’s when the vast majority of domestic violence homicides and killing of pets happens. And so, safely planning and providing multiple outlets for safety and security is really important before that decision is made.”

Friday’s event at the Humane Society of West Michigan allowed Sen. Peters to learn how it assists victims of domestic violence through its Providing Emergency Temporary Shelter (P.E.T.S.) Network – a program that accepts pets affected various situations, including domestic violence.

FOX 17

“Domestic violence is sadly an issue that is all too prevalent in our communities. Unfortunately, we know that in cases of abuse, pets are likely to also become targets, and that abusers will use violence against animals to exert control over their victims,” Sen. Peters said. “To me, it’s simple – protecting the PAWS Act means protecting survivors and protecting their pets. That’s why I’m now fighting to pass new, bipartisan legislation that would reauthorize the program for the next five years and ensure that these resources remain available for shelters in Michigan and [around] the country.”

Sen. Peters now is leading the effort to protect federal funding for the PAWS Act by reauthorizing $3 million for the program each year over the next five years.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with a domestic violence situation, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788 for 24/7 free, confidential assistance.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube