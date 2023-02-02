Semi hauling scrap metal overturns on US-131 near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of US-131 is closed after a semi-truck flipped over near Rockford Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the truck was hauling scrap metal when it overturned north of 10 Mile Road.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the crash left scrap metal all over the road, which is being cleaned up by a magnet truck.

The far-right lane is open but is experiencing traffic delays, according to MSP. They say the exit ramp leading to 10 Mile Road was closed but reopened around 1 p.m.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

