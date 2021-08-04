Semi driver arrested following Courtland Township hit-and-run

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a hit-and-run incident that occurred at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told an eastbound semi truck did not stop at the intersection’s stop light when it collided into a southbound SUV. MSP says the semi continued in the direction of Greenville without stopping.

The Greenville Police Department later found the semi with crash damage and a missing tire, MSP explains.

State troopers conducted an investigation and reportedly arrested the semi driver for driving while intoxicated.

No injuries were reported.

