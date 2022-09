KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A semi hauling 45,000 pounds of milk rolled over on a US-131 ramp Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened near southbound US-131 on 28th Street.

We’re told the ramp is closed and one lane is open.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

