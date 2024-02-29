Security guards assigned to West MI federal buildings are fighting to avoid paying union fees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of security guards assigned to federal buildings throughout West Michigan have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board hoping to block their union from forcing members to join and pay dues.

James Reamsma is one of over 60 security guards trying to push back against an effort by their union to force membership.

Reamsma and others work for Triple Canopy, Inc., a private company that places guards at federal buildings throughout Michigan, including the Gerald R. Ford building in downtown Grand Rapids.

"This is a growing situation across Michigan," Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, told FOX 17 Thursday.

The group claims that their union, United Government Security Officers of America, is telling workers that they need to join the union or risk losing their jobs.

The group of security guards have already filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for what is called a deauthorization election.

"A deauthorization election is when the employees join together and sign a petition saying, we would like to have a vote on whether or not the union continues to have the power to force us to pay dues or fees in order to keep our jobs,” Mix said.

If the petition is approved, the labor board will organize an election for all full-time and regular part-time employees.

"These workers can vote on whether or not they want to maintain what is called a 'union security agreement',” Mix explained.

“If the election is successful, then that particular clause would be removed from the contract, and they would have right to work protections again, they would no longer be compelled to pay dues.”

The results of such an election would then be made public on the resolution board's website.

It is possible that the union could file an unfair labor practice charge against the employees, arguing to the board that they need to maintain the ability to force union due payment.

Mix says that outcome is unlikely.

“Usually in deauthorizations, they don't do that because the union remains in place," he said.

"It's just they can't compel you to pay dues or fees to continue to work.”

FOX 17 reached out to leadership with the union for a comment on the situation but has yet to receive a response.

