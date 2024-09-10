Watch Now
School shelter-in-place order prompted by armed domestic assault suspect

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A man who was armed during a domestic assault prompted several schools in Rockford to shelter in place while police tracked down the suspect.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to an apartment near Division Street and Wolverine Boulevard for a woman who reported being physically assaulted. The woman told the Public Safety Department the man had a gun and left the apartment, walking north.

Because the apartment and apparent path of the suspect was near several schools, Rockford Public Schools put several buildings into a shelter in place status. Nearby schools include Rockford North Middle School.

Officers and deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office searched the area, spotting the man outside a restaurant at Wolverine Boulevard and 10 Mile Road. After a short running chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say he did not have a gun on him at the time.

A K-9 unit from Grand Rapids was called in, finding a handgun in a wooded area nearby.

The suspect is being held at the Kent County Jail while the prosecutor's office reviews the case.

