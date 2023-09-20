Santa Claus Girls launches 2023 campaign to raise X-mas gifts for children

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County are back! Their mission is to ensure no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift.

Gifts include toys, books, hats, mittens and other items.

Adrian van Horn began the tradition in 1908. It’s been a staple in the community since then.

“Really important, obviously, because we know that there's so many children that will not receive gifts,” says Vice President Nancy Ditta. “This year might be even more … a little more tough on a lot of families.”

Donations are being accepted through Oct. 11.

Visit santaclausgirls.com for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube