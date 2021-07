KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of northbound US-131 will be closed Thursday afternoon for debris cleanup after a rollover crash.

It happened about 2 p.m. one mile north of West River Drive and involved a 30-foot travel trailer, according to the Plainfield Professional Firefighter’s Union Local 3890.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that the left lane of NB US-131 is closed.

Drivers were told to expect traffic delays.