Rockford's Art in the Park to be held on Saturday, September 10

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rogue River Artists Association has announced the return of Art in the Park. The event will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Garden Club Park.

The event will feature more than 50 Michigan artists. The art being shown for sale will include jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, woodwork, home décor, leather work, fiber arts, and sculptures.

“We have a great mix of popular returning artists as well as several who are new to Art in the Park,” said Rogue River Artists Association President Paul Pate. “What’s really great is you’re always going to see new art because we’re inviting a new mix of artists each year, and all of the artists are always creating new pieces and changing up their style and designs.”

One of the returning artists is Rosemary Cheslock of Glass Eye Butterfly. Cheslock creates glass and enamel jewelry. Her work includes Michigan-inspired pendants, fish earrings, glass hearts, beach scenes, and copper-enamel statement necklaces and bracelets.

Another returning artist will be Angela Sist from Two Copper Sparrows. Sist creates leather handbags, totes, journal covers, and leather jewelry. Sisters Mary Csenar and Linda Seamon from Glass, Paper, Sisters will also be returning artists at the event. The two create fused glass and cut paper structures. Noel Skiba from Rockford will be another returning artist. Skiba creates paintings in acrylic, watercolors, and mixed media. A lot of her work is inspired by Michigan and waterside living.

One of the new artists at Art in the Park will be Madeline Kaczmarczyk. Kaczymarczyk’s work includes mixed media teapots, which incorporate thousands of seed beads on the surface of hand-built clay teapots. She has also taught ceramics at different colleges and art centers throughout Michigan, including Aquinas College. Brandon Johnson will also be a new artist at the event. Johnson creates micro tree houses.

“We are so excited to be hosting Art in the Park again this year,” said Pate. “The event has always been a community favorite because it features a wide variety of mediums, the opportunity to meet and talk to the makers and is set in beautiful Garden Club Park nestled between the Rogue River dam and Rockford’s vibrant downtown.”

Art in the Park will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the Rogue River Artists Association Facebook page.

