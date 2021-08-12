Rockford receives $4.5M grant to address PFAS contamination in Algoma Twp.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) plans to award Rockford a $4.5 million grant to extend municipal drinking water to homes affected by PFAS contamination in their private wells in Algoma Township.

Rockford officials announced the grant Thursday.

EGLE created the Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction grant program under the state’s new Clean Water Plan to reduce drinking water public health risks in areas of contamination or provide access to a local municipal drinking water system.

Applicants may receive funding for projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants, consolidate water systems or connect private residential wells to local municipal water in areas where contamination is present.

Rockford and Algoma Township have been working to extend Rockford’s municipal drinking water access to properties that have had their drinking water wells impacted by PFAS.

The areas included in this watermain extension project include:

12 Mile Road from Summit Avenue to Northland Drive

Summit Avenue from 11 Mile Road to 12 Mile Road

Possibly other side roads in the future separate from this grant

Officials expect construction to be completed in 2023.

Residents who will receive municipal water will be informed by mail and will be invited to contact the Algoma Township Supervisor’s office or the Rockford City Manager’s office for more details.

Results for contaminant testing in Rockford’s municipal water system can be found in the 2020 Water Quality Report here.