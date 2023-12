KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Rockford man has died following a rollover crash on US-131 in Kent County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes Wednesday between 10 Mile Road and Post Drive, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the car left the road and rolled over. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers said Friday the 60-year-old man has since passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube