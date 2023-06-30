Rockford man arrested, charged for allegedly possessing child porn

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford man is in custody on suspicions of sexually abusing children.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 63-year-old Randy Edward Roossien was arrested on charges of sexually abusive activity involving children, possession of child porn, distribution of child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.

We’re told investigation into Roossien’s alleged crimes began when investigators discovered online activity involving the downloading and sharing of child porn.

Roossien was arraigned on the above charges Wednesday, according to MSP. He faces a maximum penalty of 70 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.

Troopers remind parents to educate their children on safe internet usage. Resources are available through MSP and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, send a tip using the CyberTipLine.

