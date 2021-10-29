Rockford HS senior finds, returns lost Michigan vs. Michigan State tickets

ROCKFORD, MICH. — Jakob Austin was walking along the boardwalk in downtown Rockford, taking his senior pictures, when he noticed something on the ground.

"I didn’t even think they were real. I thought somebody was pulling my leg,” Austin said.

Two tickets to Saturday's Michigan vs Michigan State game, lying there.

At first he thought they were fake. Upon further investigation, he realized they were real.

That's when the quest to find their owners began. Through some digging online and with the help of his mom, Jakob found the tickets' rightful owners.

“The fact that I found them and gave them back to the person is pretty cool,” Austin said.

The tickets were for a sales client of the original owners and made it back into their hands. Jakob got tickets to next week's game at the Big House as a thank-you.