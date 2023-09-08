Rockford goats helping eliminate invasive plants from Rogue River

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The city of Rockford is using goats to clear out invasive plants!

We’re told Alysia Babcock loaned two goats to eat invasive plants along the Rogue River. They include honeysuckle, Oriental bittersweet, privet, buckthorn and autumn olive.

The public is advised to refrain from petting the goats while they are at work. They will be eating plants from behind an electric fence several times each week through October.

Those wishing to meet the goats (and name them!) are invited to stop by the Rockford SusCom booth at the upcoming Community Festival. That will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 from 12–4 p.m.

The city adds goats cannot remove invasive plants by themselves; herbicides and volunteer labor are needed as well.

Send an email to RockfordSusCom@gmail.com to become a volunteer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube