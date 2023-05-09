Rockford DPS: 15+ cars broken in to, 2 stolen within 30 minutes

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Authorities in Rockford responded to two vehicular thefts and at least 15 break-ins early Tuesday morning.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety (RDPS) says the thefts occurred near Division Street and Wolverine Boulevard.

We’re told one of the stolen cars was found and recovered in Allegan.

Public safety officials urge motorists to lock their cars and remove all keys and valuable possessions so as not to attract thieves.

RDPS says they have officers patrolling neighborhoods in an effort to mitigate thefts but warn criminals can act quickly, noting the aforementioned crimes were committed in under 30 minutes across two locations.

