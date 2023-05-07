‘Is it worth it?’ Victim of stolen car has message for thieves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police is now providing wheel locks as a new, proactive approach to preventing car thefts.

This comes as hundreds of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen throughout West Michigan.

FOX 17 talked with Mallory Karazewski who dealt with car theft firsthand.

“I don’t understand the thought process of why people would want to steal people’s cars just for fun, just to joy ride and for them to just, to trash them,” she said.

Karazewski is the proud owner of a 2019 Kia— the first new car she has ever owned.

“I like that one the best. I was like this is actually a really spacious car for the size of it,” she said.

After getting the car, Karazewski started hearing about the thefts throughout West Michigan. Then she became part of the statistics.

“There was points where I would wake up two or three times throughout the night and check to make sure my car was still out there,” Karazewski added.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it investigated 415 stolen vehicles in 2022— 112 of those were either a Kia or a Hyundai.

The most recent numbers show the sheriff’s office has investigated 109 stolen vehicles so far in 2023 with 24 of those being Kias and Hyundais.

“Is it worth it to catch a felony charge like that? Just for what, for a few hours to joy ride it? Like, I just, I guess I don’t understand the thought process that goes through people’s head, like why?”

Karazewski says someone broke into her car and took it for an hours-long joy ride. She got it back but not without damage.

“The front end and part of the grill are smashed out on the passenger side. There is part of the bumpers all smashed out. The whole side, passenger side, is sideswiped down it. There’s some scuffs on the other side of the back bumper. The plastic that covers the wheel, like, inside is ripped off the bumpers,” she explained. "The ignition is obviously tore apart because that's how they get it home...smashed beer cans in the back."

Now, she’s without a car as deputies try to figure out who stole it.

“I had just got the letter in the mail about the software update and was planning on taking it to the Kia dealership that day to have the update done because it was my first day off because I work six, seven days a week.”

Michigan State Police says it partnered with Hyundai Motor America so it will provide wheel locks to any Hyundai owner who wants one.

