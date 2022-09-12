Robinette's kicking off fall fun, unveils new corn maze design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is open all year long, but autumn is their peak season filled with hay rides, apple cider, donuts, a corn maze and whole lot more. FOX 17 Morning Anchor Ruta Ulcinaite stopped by and spoke with staff about what new things the community can expect this autumn and has more on the new design for this year's corn maze.

Robinette's is celebrating 111 in business this year but every year they bring something new to the table. This year it's a corn maze design inspired by their roots and one of their most famous attractions - the Big Apple! Robinette’s is home of the Big Apple, which has been on the farm since 1973. Many guests take pictures with the iconic, 9-foot apple in the picnic area.

Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery

"It's really a big part of the history here and it's something we wanted to highlight," orchard manager Allan Robinette said.

Robinette's is open year-round. You can find a full list of hours and a schedule of activities here.