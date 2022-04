GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack announced in a statement on Facebook that he is officially running for the 82nd District State House, something he promised years ago.

He asks constituents to join him at Yesterdog in Grand Rapids at 5:30 p.m. on April 28 to meet him and learn more about what he has done as Kent County Commissioner, and what he wants to do as a state representative.

