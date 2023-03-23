Watch Now
Road closed after car hits pole in Kent Co., power outages nearby

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's incident involving both a stabbing and a stolen vehicle.
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 22, 2023
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office closed several blocks of a Plainfield Township road Wednesday night due to a traffic crash.

West River Drive NE, between Pine Island Drive NE and Buth Drive NE, is shut down. Motorists are advised to take other routes.

Dispatchers told FOX 17 Wednesday night that a car hit a pole in the 4900 block of West River Dr. NE.

It's not clear yet if anyone got hurt in the crash.

Additionally, the Consumers Energy outage map shows a current power outage in that area, with between 201 and 1,000 customers affected. Dispatch said the outage is likely related to the crash.

**This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.**

