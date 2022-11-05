RiverTown Crossings in Grandville to host Family Fun Fest

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, RiverTown Crossings in Grandville is hosting a Family Fun Fest.

The event is free for the entire family and includes an afternoon of fun.

Activities will be set up throughout the mall, including face painting, balloon twisting, live animals, character meet and greets, music, magic shows, dance lessons and stilt performances.

Attendees can also give back to the community by leaving a donation of non-perishable food items for the local Meals on Wheels chapter and will get a coupon for a free small popcorn at Celebration Cinema RiverTown. The donation table will be located near the mall's lower south entrance (near Express).

The following items are most needed:

-Canned protein (any canned meat product)

-Pasta products

-Mac & Cheese

-Hamburger Helper

-Rice

-Canned fruit

-Cereal

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.